Neighbours who have been ‘at war’ for 30 years have finally had their land dispute settled by a court.

Angela Coupe, 70, built a wooden post along a concrete boundary which she claimed was hers. But Ian Revell, 66, hit back, claiming they were each entitled to one acre, meaning Angela was encroaching by taking half an acre more than she was entitled to.

The video shows the land boundary that has caused three decades of bitter disputes between the angry neighbours - and now the courts have ruled in favour of Mr Revell.

Following the verdict, at Southern Derby Magistrates Court, Angela said she was "appalled" while Ian said it was only right as he claimed the plot had been in his family for years. Angela was made to pay the Revell family £2,000. She is now looking at ways to appeal, after claiming evidence she produced was not taken into account.

But the verdict was welcomed by Revell, who added: "Four separate surveys have agreed that our fence was in the correct position more or less. It’s been a terrible three or four years because my dad’s grave is there so we’ve not been able to grieve properly.”