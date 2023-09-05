Watch the shocking moment a flying tyre crushes the front of a car after coming off a school bus at high speed
Watch the shocking moment showing a tyre flying off a school bus before crushing the front of a car with great force. The dramatic incident occurred in New York on June 5, 2022.
The footage was picked up by a dashcam system on a Tesla, capturing the moment the tyre came off, hitting the car itself and the one behind it. The lone wheel is seen flying through the air from traffic travelling in the opposite direction on the other side of the road, shooting over the central reservation.
The driver of the car capturing the footage, named Ralph, said: “[The] tire flew off the school bus and just missed my Tesla [and] smashed the car behind me.” Luckily, no one was injured in the freak incident.
The incident occurred in the Queens area of New York, across the East River from Manhattan. Located on Long Island, Queens is the largest New York City borough by area.