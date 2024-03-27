Yo-yo dog: This adorable cocker spaniel bounces like a bunny during walks
This heartwarming video shows a cocker spaniel bouncing with joy every time he goes on walkies! Molly Wilson, 26, shares Tik-Tok clips of four-year-old Rupert - which have been viewed over 24 million times!
Molly, from Devon, has been filming her four-year-old dog's delightful quirk since the first lockdown. She's used to hearing giggles from fellow walkers and says: "He is always stopped whenever we go on these walks. Within minutes of the walk Rupert will be there - bouncing up and down from the excitement of exiting the house."
The railway conductor adds: "People do laugh at Rupert because of how bizarre it is. He now does it for the first 10 minutes of the walk all the time and we've gotten used to it and he always gets attention."