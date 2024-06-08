Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Babyface “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and heel “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will be among the WWE superstars taking the ring at the Clash at the Castle 2024.

The WWE Clash at the Castle is set to return this summer after a smashing success in September 2022.

The event was first held in Cardiff in 2022 and was the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in WWE history. You can find tickets here.

After the record-breaking success in September 2022, the WWE Clash at the Castle will be returning this summer and will be hosted in Scotland for the first time.

When is WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 taking place?

Clash at the Castle will be taking place on Saturday June 15 at 6.30pm. It will follow SmackDown on Friday, June 14.

Where is WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 taking place?

The event will take place for the first time in Scotland at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

It’s the largest entertainment venue in Scotland and can accommodate a maximum of 14,300 guest seated and standing in the performance bowl and around 12,000 in a seated event.

This is less than a third of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff which hosted the last Clash at the Castle in 2022 and had a capacity for more than 60,000 visitors.

Which WWE superstars will appear at the Clash at the Castle 2024?

How to get tickets for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Tickets for Clash at the Castle are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

Prices range from £333.35 to £2,106.80 and can be booked here . Only 6 tickets can be purchased per person.

Priority Pass ticket packages are also available from On Location and offer fans the chance to at the ringside with premium seating, hospitality, photo opportunities and more from $700 (approximately £556.62).

Tickets for the SmackDown on Friday start at £155.95 and can be booked here.

Where to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024?

The WWE Clash at the Castle will be broadcasted on TNT Sports and can be streamed through the WWE Network.