WhatsApp is adding a new profile feature inspired by Facebook

WhatsApp has started trialling a new cover photos feature (Photo: Getty Images)

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to add a cover photo to their profile.

Cover photos are already a major part of Facebook and are designed to make profiles look more interesting, enabling users to add their own personal touch.

As both WhatsApp and Facebook are owned by Meta, it is unsurprising that the two will soon share the same features.

But the feature has also been borrowed by other social networks too, with users able to set a cover image to their profile on Twitter as well.

When will cover photos be added?

WhatsApp has started testing an early version of the feature on the beta version of the app, and is currently being trialled for business accounts only.

However, it is possible that it could also be rolled out to general users at some point in the future.

The testing was spotted by WABetaInfo, which regularly uncovers new and upcoming features.

The site said: “WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows setting a cover photo for your profile.

“WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo.

“When other people (including standard WhatsApp user accounts) visit your business profile, they will be able to see your cover photo.

“Even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp Business for iOS, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp Business for Android as well.”

As the feature is still under development, there is currently no confirmation as to when it will be rolled out.

What other new features could be added?

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to create “communities” in a future update.

The feature will allow group admins to bring various groups together and send messages to all members at once, effectively linking everyone together.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo said: “It is a private place where group admins have more control over some groups on WhatsApp, available in a future update of the app.

“It is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.

"The feature is currently under development but was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.4.0.75 update.

“The WhatsApp Communities feature is said to make it easier for group admins to manage various groups by combining them at one place for easier access.

“Furthermore, with the Communities feature, admins will be able to reach out to all group members at once.”