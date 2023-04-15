News you can trust since 1882
WhatsApp update: Messaging service announces major changes relating to images, GIFs and videos

WhatsApp is making a range of changes to its platform as part of a new update - here’s what to expect

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 15th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read

Whatsapp has announced what’s new in their latest software update. The update, which is beta for Android 2.22.23.15, includes a change relating to the sharing of images, and GIFs.

Whatsapp has said that the new feature provides users with the ability to keep the caption while forwarding images, videos, GIFs, and documents. The instant messaging giant has confirmed this function that will be available to some beta testers and also said the feature is an important one as “removing the caption from the forwarded media could cause confusion for the person who receives the message.”

A spokesperson for Whatsapp gave details of what benefits the update will have for users. They said: “Thanks to this feature, users can provide additional context to the forwarded media by explaining why they forwarded it and sharing their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the media.

“By allowing users to add an explanatory message to the forwarded media, this feature can definitely mitigate misunderstandings and misinterpretations, and enhance the understanding of the media’s content among recipients.”

    Whatsapp added that after installing this latest update some users may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos. In this case, you’re asked to wait for the next update that will likely fix the issue.

