Rail services will see major disruption this week as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is walking out on four days of strikes in March and April. The RMT walkout is part of a long-running dispute with employers over pay, working conditions and jobs.

However, one day of a planned Network Rail strike has been suspended after talks and new pay offers. The following train operators will be affected by the industrial action:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern

CrossCountry

c2c

East Midlands

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Great Western

LNER

Northern

Southeastern

Southern

South Western

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

West Midlands

In February, the RMT union rejected a pay offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), and said it “did not meet with the needs of members on pay, job security or working conditions”.

Most Popular

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security. Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

“The Government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies. However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban. Ministers cannot continue to sit on their hands hoping this dispute will go away as our members are fully prepared to fight tooth and nail for a negotiated settlement in the months ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport secretary Mark Harper said: “After denying its members a say on their own future, the RMT leadership is now trying to make them lose multiple days’ wages through yet more strikes.”

When are the train strikes taking place?

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (centre) on an RMT picket line during January’s strike (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)