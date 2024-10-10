Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Scarborough?
MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Scarborough based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.
Top 5 areas in Scarborough with the most private garden space
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Burniston, Sleights & Fylingdales
2,339,498
2
Filey & Hunmanby
1,662,122
3
Esk Valley & Runswick Coast
1,617,048
4
Ayton & Snainton
1,425,362
5
Newby & Scalby
1,386,633
Top 5 areas in Scarborough with the least private garden space
Rank
Area
Home Garden Space Area (m2)
1
Scarborough Central
133,533
2
Scarborough Town & North Bay
166,290
3
Ramshill & South Cliff
261,199
4
Barrowcliff & Northstead
371,853
5
Whitby West
493,346
Methodology:
We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Scarborough.
