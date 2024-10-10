Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Scarborough?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The best areas in Scarborough to own a property with garden space have been unveiled in a new study.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Scarborough based on their home outdoor space, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Top 5 areas in Scarborough with the most private garden space

Rank

MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Burniston, Sleights & Fylingdales

2,339,498

2

Filey & Hunmanby

1,662,122

3

Esk Valley & Runswick Coast

1,617,048

4

Ayton & Snainton

1,425,362

5

Newby & Scalby

1,386,633

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 5 areas in Scarborough with the most private garden space

Rank

Area

Home Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Scarborough Central

133,533

2

Scarborough Town & North Bay

166,290

3

Ramshill & South Cliff

261,199

4

Barrowcliff & Northstead

371,853

5

Whitby West

493,346

Methodology:

We used data from the Office for National Statistics around access to gardens and public green spaces in UK, where we found the property garden space area for all neighbourhoods in Scarborough.