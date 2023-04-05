King Charles III was passed the crown following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and is set to be officially crowned in May. His wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, who before the Westminster Abbey ceremony has been recognised as Queen Consort, will become the new Queen.

Her Majesty’s tragic passing in September 2022 brought a number of title changes throughout The Royal Family. These included Prince Edward becoming the Duke of Edinburgh, and William and Kate becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But eagle-eyed fans of the royals would have noticed that Camilla was awarded the Consort title due to being the wife of Charles, yet the late Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, never once became King Consort, let alone a King - but why?

Royal titles often come with strict traditions, restrictions, and along with that, confusion. Here is everything you need to know about what it means to be a King Consort or a Queen Consort in The Royal Family.

Most Popular

Why Prince Philip was never a King or a King Consort

Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, was a highly regarded member of The Royal Family and held the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Consort titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was initially born with the official title of Prince of Greece and Denmark but relinquished them to marry Queen Elizabeth II, who then made him a Prince of the United Kingdom in 1957. Despite this, he was never once known as a King or King Consort.

This is because of a longstanding royal rule which states that a man who marries a reigning queen can only become a Prince Consort. The title of King is reserved only for a reigning monarch that has inherited the throne, such as King Charles III.

Note that as with most royal traditions, rules are different for men and women which is why Camilla Parker-Bowles can become both Queen Consort and Queen of England. Women who marry into the family are allowed to use the titles as soon as their husbands are anointed as king.

Will Queen Camilla have the same ruling power as King Charles III?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Philip was not made a King or King Consort despite being married to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Getty Images / Canva