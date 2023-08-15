Stay in quirky BnB made out of a wombat’s burrow for free - how to enter competition

The staycation game has just been blown out of the burrow with this fabulous and quirky BnB. Brits are being offered the opportunity to stay in the Wombat BnBurrow by Compare the Market - all they have to do is confess their silliest holiday blunder.

The cosy crib, which has been designed to resemble a wombat’s warren, is nestled among the dramatic Somerset landscape and ancient woodlands of the Mendip Hills, one of the UK’s areas of outstanding natural beauty. The unique subterranean hideaway is characterised by snug tunnel-style living chambers, with design imagery showing a crawl-through kid’s entrance and bathroom with plush fluffy dressing gowns.

It was created by Compare the Market to celebrate its characters, including mishap-prone Carl the Wombat, after research found 46 per cent of adults have made an accidental travel mistake - from booking tickets on the wrong date, to missing flights entirely.

The poll of 2,000 adults, who have been on holiday at least once, found 33 per cent have got on public transport going in the wrong direction. And six per cent have even turned up at the airport on the wrong date.

A quarter (26 per cent) also made the mistake of missing a turning while driving, meaning they were late. Ursula Gibbs, director at the price comparison website, said: “If you’ve had what we’ve affectionately coined a ‘wombat moment’ - our B&Burrow is a unique retreat to soothe hapless holidaymakers, who’ve accidentally made a mishap while travelling.”

When it comes to travel blunders, the research found 47 per cent of those who have made a mishap found themselves out of pocket as a result. On average, costing consumers £143 each time, although some unlucky travellers had to stump up £1,000 or more.

The burrow also features a distinctive cube-shaped loo, as a nod to wombats being the only species in the world which produce square-shaped poo, while a luxury hot top can be found near the entrance, with plenty of places to bask in the sun. Illustrations - CGI concept artwork of what the property will look like - also show a characterful home decorating mishap - a clock that’s been restored by drawing the missing numbers on paper and sticking it to the wall.

Visitors will be reimbursed up to £300 each for their travel and can even be paid £100 for participating in media opportunities. Lucky winners will be greeted with a welcome drink upon arrival and a grazing tasting board with treats.

How to enter the ‘Wombat BnBurrow’ competition

According to the money-comparison site, to be in with a chance of securing a three-night stay at The B&Burrow, you will need to complete and submit a form on the Compare the Market website by midnight on 27 August 2023.

The first prize winner will win the largest of the three Burrows, sleeping up to six people and will have the tunnel entrance. Whereas two runners up will win stays in the smaller two Burrows, sleeping up to four people and two people respectively.