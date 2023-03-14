You star Penn Badgley has hinted at the role he may wish to pursue after his long and successful run as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix show comes to an end. Badgley has portrayed the troubled book lover for over four years.

And now, as the end of season four of the show has been released, Badgley says he’s ‘had enough’ of kissing scenes, and may go for more ‘family based’ roles, speaking at length about the boundaries he set while filming You’s fourth season.

The psychological thriller has been one of Netflix’s best performers since its release in 2018, and has had its fair share of racy scenes with Badgley’s character, Joe, having many partners during the show’s four seasons.

The 36-year-old revealed that he asked showrunner Sera Gamble to cut down on his character Joe’s intimate moments. He said he wanted to be respectful to his marriage, but also because he’s ‘had enough’ of kissing scenes.

He revealed his first kissing scene came 21 years ago when he was just 15-years-old, and said: ‘It’s caused an interesting conversation. Touching and kissing are some of the few things in the world you can’t simulate; if you’re doing it, you’re doing it.”

