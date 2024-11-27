Act fast for a 90p Black Friday offer to try and win this £40,000 BMW
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This one-day-only Black Friday offer on BOTB brings the ticket price for a draw to win a top-spec BMW and £2,000 in cash down to just 90p.
Normally, draw entries for this calibre of luxury SUV would be £1.40, but if you can sneak an entry in today, you'll get it for half price.
BOTB (Best of the Best PLC) has been running prize draw and skilled prize competitions for 24 years, giving away hundreds of cars to lucky winners.
This Black Friday deal is for a BMW X1 xDrive 23d X-Line +, a top-spec version of the already well-equipped family SUV, and it's one of dozens of premium cars up for grabs in prize draws.
Today’s BMW Black Friday offer means you could win a car worth in excess of £40,000, plus that £2,000 cash bundle, for just 90p. Or you could take a £32,000 cash alternative.
When you buy your ticket, you'll be given the chance to increase your odds by buying more tickets, or adding the chance to win anything from £20,000 to £50,000 for cash and fuel for just a few pence extra per ticket.
The Black Friday offer is also on for the cheapest draw entry on the website, a Cupra Born VZ electric hot hatch. Tickets to win that cost 65p today only.
The most expensive car you can win is a £200,000 Lamborghini Urus SE for £6.05 per ticket, and there's also a draw for a luxurious Spanish villa for just £2.39 per ticket.
Check in regularly to find other Black Friday draws you can enter for a discount by clicking here.