Bargain bird food will be arriving in stores this week

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Feeding our feathered friends is about to get much cheaper, thanks to the latest Specialbuys about to land in Aldi’s middle aisle

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's estimated around 64% of UK households put food out for the birds that visit their gardens, and we buy around 50,000 tonnes of bird food every year. So Aldi's latest Specialbuys are likely to fly off the shelves.

Landing in all stores on Thursday, August 15 is a selection of some of the most popular items we fill our feeders with, and the prices are so low it's going to make for a great opportunity to stock up.

At this time of year, fewer birds are visiting our feeders. You might have noticed a dearth of dunnocks, or a lack of long-tailed tits, and that's because they're out gathering up the seasonal bounty in the fields and hedgerows.

A 1kg bag of peanuts is among the items going 'cheep' | Aldi

However, late summer will soon start to transition into autumn, and the birds will soon be back, which is why this is a great time of year to stock up on food, especially if you can get it for a decent price.

Take Aldi's Bird Box Peanuts, for example. A kilo of peanuts for £2.59 is probably cheaper than you'll find it in any other high street store, and it's even better than most of the online prices. Grab a couple of bags of that while you can.

Sunflower hearts should always be a staple of your feeding stations. Everything from tits to finches will lap them up, and Aldi has them at £2.59 per kilo, which is a bargain for a small bag.

Another bargain to watch out for is the Dawn Chorus bag of "no mess" mix, which is ideal for a range of garden birds, and less likely to be scattered around beneath the feeder. It's going for a song at just £1.99.

Energy-rich suet will start to become a vital food resource for small birds as the overnight temperatures drop away, so Aldi's 24-pack of suet balls for just £4.99 will get you stocked up and ready to help your feathered friends through cold nights.

And the 1.5kg bag of suet pellets, in two different flavours, will have tits and robins flocking to your feeders.

Pet owners could also lap up some deals on Thursday | Aldi

The bird food deals are being offered as part of a pet event from Thursday onwards, and other bargains include Irish Rover natural dog treats for £3.99, or Wagg treats at £3.49.

Cat owners could cash in on some bargain bulk buys too. Whiskas pouches are being sold in a bumper pack for £23.99, and there's a 40-pack of Sheba for just £14.85.