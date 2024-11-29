Amazing Black Friday discount on this cordless vacuum - and it comes with a free gift

Published 29th Nov 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:55 BST
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A cutting-edge cordless Dyson vacuum and a free home cleaning kit for a bargain price - what’s not to like?

We've seen some really good deals on household tech this Black Friday season, with some of the biggest names in the business cashing in on the season of spending. But this Dyson deal caught us by surprise.

It's a saving on the V11 Advanced, Dyson's compact cordless smart vacuum, and it's in the distinctive nickel and purple colour. Usually you'd pay £429.99, and there have been a few deals over the year, but this is one of the biggest we've seen.

For Black Friday, as part of a series of deals on the Dyson website, it's down to £299.99 - that's a saving of £130.

What's more, if you order directly from Dyson, not only do you get free Next Day delivery, you'll also get a complimentary furniture cleaning kit. And that's worth £50 in itself.

The V11 Advanced is ideal for small homes, single floors, or even caravans and holiday lodges.

Its battery will last for up to 60 minutes, depending on the mode it's in, and there's an LCD screen feeding you information about run time and maintenance requirements.

It also has Dyson's latest emptying mechanism, and if you've used that you'll know how good it is. And of course it comes with a selection of tools to help you reach into nooks and crannies.

It must be one of the cheapest ways to buy into the Dyson brand, and it's a saving that won't be around for long, so grab one while you can.

News you can trust since 1882
