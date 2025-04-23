Classic children's titles are down in price in the Amazon Book Sale event | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From bedtime favourites to nostalgic keepsakes, these beloved children’s books are now up to 70% off in the Amazon Book Sale, running until 28th April.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some stories that never leave us — not just because of the words on the page, but because of the memories they hold. That quiet moment before bedtime. The joy of a familiar line. The sound of a little giggle or a whispered “again?” These books become part of the rhythm of childhood — and now, thanks to the Amazon Book Sale, you can bring those timeless moments to life for less.

Running until 28th April, the Amazon Book Sale offers up to 70% off print books, 90% off selected Kindle titles, savings on Kindle devices, audiobooks, and limited-time offers on Kindle Unlimited and Audible. It’s the perfect excuse to stock up on beloved stories — whether for your own children, grandchildren or the next generation of readers.

Here are some of the most cherished children’s books currently on offer:

The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr – £3.80 (52% off)

A charming tale of an unexpected guest and a tea party like no other, this beautifully illustrated classic has delighted readers for decades.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen – £2.80 (52% off)

A swishy-swashy, squelchy favourite that turns reading aloud into an adventure. The kind of story that invites giggles and repeat performances.

The Cat in the Hat by Dr Seuss – £3.76 (38% off)

The iconic trickster in the striped hat brings mischief, rhythm and chaos in this unforgettable rhyming tale. A true classic for early readers.

Ms Rachel and the Special Surprise by Ms Rachel – £3.60 (50% off)

The much-loved online educator brings her energy and warmth to the page, perfect for little ones who know her from screen time.

Guess How Much I Love You: I See Me! by Sam McBratney – £2.65 (45% off)

A touching story about love and connection, made even more special in this personalised edition that children can see themselves in.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Illustrated Edition by J.K. Rowling – £18.90 (41% off)

With rich artwork and stunning detail, this illustrated hardback is a magical way to introduce younger readers to the wizarding world.

These aren’t just books — they’re treasured memories in the making. Whether you’re adding to a home library, choosing a meaningful gift or simply reliving a favourite tale, this is the perfect time to buy.

Shop the full Amazon Book Sale here to explore thousands more offers across fiction, non-fiction, audiobooks and Kindle favourites. Offers run until 28th April.

There’s nothing quite like the gift of a story. It’s not just what’s read — it’s the time spent together, the comfort of repetition, and the joy of imagination. These stories might be short, but their impact lasts a lifetime.

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.