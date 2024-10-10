Amazon limits TV deal to one per person as shoppers rush to bag a Prime Day bargain

This might be the best opportunity of the year to upgrade your TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s a Prime Day deal so good that people are being pushed away from buying more than one at a time

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this time around Amazon has dropped a deal that's so good, you're only allowed to buy one of them.

It's a collection of deals actually, all centred around Amazon's popular Fire smart TVs. And prices are starting at £139.99.

This, then, could be the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a new telly, or maybe add one to a bedroom, or to finally upgrade to 4K.

Even the lavish QLED TVs are dirt cheap at the moment | Amazon

The cheapest smart TV in the Big Deal Days sale is the 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV, which was priced at £249.99, but it's now £139.99. Go for the 40-inch version and it's £199.99, down from £299.99.

Going up a bit in price, the 4-Series TVs, which come with 4K Ultra HD and HDR 10, start at just £229.99. That's for the 43-inch version, and it's basically half price, because it usually costs £429.99.

It comes in three sizes, all the way up to 55-inch, which is a quite remarkable £329.99.

If you want to get really posh, though, have a look at the prices of the Omni QLED series, with that breath-taking lifelike screen. A 43-inch version of this flagship TV would cost a mere £299.99, and that really is an incredible price for QLED. They're usually £549.99.

These go all the way up to 65 inches and you might think that's a four-figure job, but they're currently discounted to £849.99.

Expect a slightly slower delivery than Amazon Prime's usual next-day service with TVs, and do budget for a little bit more money if you want your old TV collected, or your new TV set up, but it's a great selection of bargains. One not to miss.