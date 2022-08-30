Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best dishwashers 2022: free-standing, slimline and energy efficient

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dishwashers appear to be a surprisingly polarising topic, all things considered. Some love the convenience of an all-in-one and hands-free wash for kitchenware, whilst others prefer a classic sponge and suddy-water combo for getting sparkling dishes.

Regardless of which camp you sit in, there’s no denying dishwashers are efficient, making light work of the washing up. If you fall into the former category, and you happen to be on the hunt for a new dishwasher then, fortuitously, we have rounded up 7 of the best dishwashers available right now.

Best dishwashers UK 2022 at a glance