Which is the best dishwasher to buy UK 2022? Which are energy efficient options, and how do I chose?
These dishwashers - from free-standing to slimline, eco to large-fill - make doing the dishes a breeze - including energy efficient options
Best dishwashers 2022: free-standing, slimline and energy efficient
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Dishwashers appear to be a surprisingly polarising topic, all things considered. Some love the convenience of an all-in-one and hands-free wash for kitchenware, whilst others prefer a classic sponge and suddy-water combo for getting sparkling dishes.
Regardless of which camp you sit in, there’s no denying dishwashers are efficient, making light work of the washing up. If you fall into the former category, and you happen to be on the hunt for a new dishwasher then, fortuitously, we have rounded up 7 of the best dishwashers available right now.
Best dishwashers UK 2022 at a glance
- Best value for money: Beko Freestanding 60cm Dishwasher Quick Programmes BDFN15430
- Best for efficient dishwashing: Bosch Serie 6 Freestanding Dishwasher, 60 cm, white, SMS6EDW02G
- Best for a blow-out dishwasher: Miele G 7110 SC AutoDos
- Best slim-line dishwasher: HiSenne HS520E40WUK Slimline dishwasher
- Best table-top option: Bosch Serie 4 Freestanding Compact Dishwasher, 55 cm white, SKS62E32EU
- Best mid-range dishwasher: SAMSUNG DW60R7040FS/EU Full-size Dishwasher
- Best smart dishwasher: Siemens iQ300 Free-standing dishwasher 60 cm Black inox