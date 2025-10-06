BOTB's Katie Knight helps Kevin celebrate | BOTB

A bus driver was left speechless after learning he’d won a £77,000 BMW M3 Touring — from a ticket that cost just 21p

A bus driver was left fighting back tears after learning he’d won a £77,000 BMW — from a prize draw ticket that cost him just 21p.

Money had been tight for Kevin Topping, who was nearing retirement while his wife’s work hours had recently been cut. But he never imagined a prize draw would turn things around so dramatically.

Kevin had just finished his morning shift driving for Go North East when BOTB presenter Katie Knight knocked on his door with life-changing news.

"I'm very happy to say, that for just 21p, you have won yourself an M3 Touring”, said Katie.

Kevin Topping had been going through a rough patch - but a new car will turn things around for him | BOTB

Kevin’s face dropped as he spotted the bright orange BMW parked down the road and realised the enormity of what had just happened.

"You're kidding? Wow," he choked, lifting his glasses to wipe away tears. "It's amazing, I just didn't think I would win anything.

"I'm just overjoyed at the fact that I've won something. And not just something, but it's an amazing car.

"I just didn't think for one minute this would ever come to me. I never dreamt it in a million years."

His new car is a top-spec BMW M3 Touring — a 500bhp super-estate capable of hitting 0–60mph in just 3.6 seconds. But while Kevin was clearly smitten, reality quickly set in when Katie reminded him that BOTB winners can take a cash alternative instead of the car.

"Have you ever thought what you might do with the cash alternative?" Katie asked.

Kevin was blown away by his 500bhp BMW - but he's tempted to take a cash alternative instead | BOTB

Kevin said: "I'm due to get my first pension this year, and we've always dreamed of getting a home abroad and retiring somewhere.

"But the problem my wife has at work at the moment is that they've changed her hours, so we're going through a bit of a rough patch.

"I've said to her, just pack in. You don't need to work, just pack in. I'll do a few more shifts at work. And this will make one hell of a difference."

Kevin’s win is one of many prizes given away each week by BOTB, with rewards ranging from luxury cars and dream holidays to cash and even houses.

