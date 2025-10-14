Countdown to Christmas with these his and hers Ted Baker beauty advent calendars
The festive season is here, and what better way to embrace the countdown to Christmas than with a luxurious Ted Baker advent calendar. Now available from Boots, these 24-day treat collections come in both his and hers options, offering a curated selection of beauty, grooming, and self-care essentials that promise indulgence, fun, and a little daily luxury.
Ted Baker 24 Days of Treats for her
Designed to delight from head to toe, the Ted Baker 24 Days of Treats calendar is packed with deluxe, full-sized, and limited-edition beauty and bathing products. From nourishing body creams to hydrating face masks, this calendar is a self-care haven.
Housed in a beautiful keepsake tin, it’s a gift that can be cherished long after the festive season ends. Each day unveils a new treat, making the countdown to Christmas a truly indulgent experience.
- Nourishing Hand & Nail Balm
- Relaxing Bath Foam
- Jasmine & Lime Blossom Whipped Body Oil Crème
- Moisturising Body Lotion (Peony & Camellia)
- Moisturising Body Lotion (Jasmine & Lime Blossom)
- Peony & Camellia Cuticle Oil
- Jasmine & Lime Blossom Body Spray
- Hydrating Face Mask
- Exfoliating Body Cleanser
- Peony & Camellia Whipped Body Oil Crème
- Peony & Camellia Body Spray
- Rose & Orchid Body Spray
- Nourishing Body Wash
- Jasmine & Lime Blossom Detoxifying Clay Body Scrub
- Shower Cap
- Tweezers
- Pink Petal Lip Gloss
- Glowing Face Mask
- Rose & Orchid Whipped Body Oil Crème
- Hair Scrunchie
- Moisturising Gloves
- Gold Nail Polish 8 Ml
- Mini Glass Nail File
- Nail Brush
Ted Baker 24 Days of Essentials for him
For the men in your life, Ted Baker offers the 24 Days of Essentials advent calendar, a selection of male grooming and toiletry products that combine practicality with a touch of luxury.
Also presented in a reusable keepsake tin, this calendar ensures daily surprises that elevate everyday grooming.
- Hydrating Hair & Body Wash
- Invigorating Hair & Body Wash
- Energising Hair & Body Wash
- Soothing Bath Soak
- Hydrating Facial Moisturiser
- Brightening Facial Cleanser
- Fig Leaf & Cedar Cleansing Bar
- Hydrating Sheet Mask
- Bergamot & Vetiver Hand Cream
- Fig Leaf & Cedar Beard Wash
- Bergamot & Vetiver Cleansing Bar
- Patchouli & Black Amber Cleansing Bar
- Fig Leaf & Cedar Beard Balm
- Fig Leaf & Cedar Solid Shampoo Bar
- Firm Hold Hair Clay
- Face Cloth
- Tweezers
- Comb In Pouch
- Cooling Gel Eye Masks
- Nail Clipper
- Hydrating Hair & Body Wash
- Facial Exfoliator
- Mini Glass Nail File
- Nail Brush
Whether it’s a gift for him or her, Ted Baker’s advent calendars transform the simple act of opening a door into a daily moment of joy and indulgence. Available exclusively at Boots, both Ted Baker advent calendars are priced at £46. Treat yourself or someone special to a month of luxury, surprise, and festive fun.
