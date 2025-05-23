The Char-Broil professional grill is all you need for entertaining this summer | Char-Broil

Char-Broil’s premium TRU-Infrared BBQ is powerful, sleek and built for steak perfection – and with £100 of free accessories, now’s the time to buy.

I recently got to try the Char-Broil Professional Pro S4 , and, well, for me this grill is a total game-changer. As soon as I unboxed it, I was impressed by the sleek, modern stainless-steel design.

It looks stunning on my patio and instantly elevates the space. It looks and feels like a professional-grade grill. The build quality is outstanding, and all the components, from the ergonomic comfort handles to the burner controls, feel solid and premium.

With the hot weather finally here, this grill couldn’t have arrived at a better time. It's been the centre piece of every get-together, and it’s safe to say my friends are seriously envious. Whether it's just a casual evening cookout or a full-on garden party, the Professional Pro S4 from £869.99 has handled everything I’ve thrown at it—literally. It’s powerful, spacious, and makes outdoor cooking feel effortless.

Char-Broil have a fantastic promotion with £100 worth of BBQ accessories included as part of Char-Broil's promotion (until 10th June), it felt like the perfect time to invest. And honestly, after using it just a few times, I can say with full confidence: this grill is worth every single penny.

The real star of the show, though, is the TRU-Infrared cooking technology . Then there’s the 900°C high-performance sear burner—an absolute dream if you love a good steak like I do. It gets insanely hot, sears meat in seconds, and delivers that beautiful caramelized crust and perfect grill marks that you normally only get at a high-end steakhouse. My friends were blown away.

Another big win is how much you can cook at once. With 4 main burners and an additional side burner, you’ve got all the flexibility you need to cook for big groups. I’ve easily catered for 8 people with room to spare.

And thanks to the Chef’s Delite System built into the warming rack, you can cook smaller items (like prawns, asparagus, or halloumi) without losing them through the grates. It’s those thoughtful touches that really make this grill stand out.

And let’s talk about accessories. As part of the limited-time offer, I received £100 worth of Char-Broil accessories absolutely free. I chose a top-quality grill cover, a durable tool set (tongs, spatula, fork), and a grill basket for veggies—everything I needed to hit the ground running.

Cleaning is also a breeze. Just close the lid and turn the burners up to max after cooking to burn off leftover food into ash—then it's just a quick brush or wipe-down and you’re good to go. It's efficient, low-maintenance, and keeps the grill looking spotless.

So if you’re thinking of upgrading your BBQ setup in time for the summer, do yourself a favour and grab the Professional Pro S4 while the promo is still on. This is more than just a grill—it’s a serious outdoor cooking station that will make you the envy of every garden party. Trust me, your friends will notice.

