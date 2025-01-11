Cheapest home treadmill deals on Amazon right now

Treadmills can be used for indoor running and walking, which is great for staying fit | Amazon

Having a treadmill at home is a great way to keep moving and keep fit without having to brave the British weather - here are some tasty deals on Amazon

Has your new year fitness regime been put on ice by the cold snap, with its slippery pavements and bitterly cold mornings? Yes, mine too.

What you need is a treadmill. Sure, you can sign up to a gym, but by the time you've paid your membership fee for a few months, you might as well have bought some equipment for your own home.

Don't believe me? Take a look at these limited-time deals on Amazon at the moment. Treadmills don't cost a lot more than £100, for a basic walking pad. And you might be surprised how cheap a proper running machine can be.

Of course, nothing beats getting out in the fresh air and going for a brisk walk, or jogging through a picturesque park. But sometimes, let's face it, the weather just doesn't seem inviting enough.

So if you've always fancied your own treadmill at home, now might be the best time to buy one.

Walking treadmills can slip under standing desks to keep your circulation going while you're working | Amazon

1. HomeFitnessCode Walking Pad Treadmill

HomeFitnessCode Walking Pad Treadmill | Amazon

This is about as cheap as it gets for treadmills. But it has 2.5 horsepower and some great reviews.

It's designed as a walking pad, so peak speed is 8km/h, but that's a fairly brisk walk, so that'll get your blood pumping.

Make sure you choose the dark black colour, and you get the best out of the limited-time deal.

2. Citysports Walking Pad Treadmill

Citysports Walking Pad Treadmill | Amazon

This is basically the same price as the HomeFitnessCode, but it only goes up to 6km/h. That'll suit people who tend to walk more slowly, or perhaps people with shorter legs.

It's a little lighter than the HomeFitnessCode, and has a bigger LCD display, but the reviews aren't so good.

3. Sperax Walking Pad Treadmill

Sperax Walking Pad Treadmill | Amazon

This is Amazon's best seller and, despite it costing a little more than the previous two, it's excellent value for money.

It only goes up to 6km/h, but it's very slim and light, and the reviews are good.

It's also a huge saving, nearly half its original price, which is a good sign.

4. Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill | Amazon

Mobvoi is an established brand, with lots of experience in the home gym world, and this 2.25hp machine has a huge discount at the moment.

It's quite heavy, and only peaks at 6km/h, but it's the only one at this price with smartwatch connection and a virtual training feature.

This might be the best all-rounder on the list, if you're happy to spend a little more.

5. Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill Plus

Mobvoi Home Walking Treadmill Plus | Amazon

Speaking of spending a little more, Mobvoi's Plus version of its home walking treadmill has an even better discount. And this is a proper running treadmill.

With 2.5hp and a maximum speed of up to 12km/h, this one will give you a proper workout, and it has the same smart features such as smartwatch connection and a virtual trainer.

Bear in mind, it's very heavy at 25kg, and there's a more expensive incline version, too, if you really are a glutton for punishment.

6. HomeTro 3.0hp Treadmill

Was: £349.88, now: £249.88 - saving £100

HomeTro 3.0hp Treadmill | Amazon

This one's for the more serious runners out there. With three horse power, it's able to take you up to 14km/h, and there are 12 preset programmes to tailor your workout.

There's a built-in touch screen and app control, and the reviews are really good.

Just make sure you tick the box before you check out to bag the £100 discount.