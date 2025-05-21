Affordable trip to Disneyland Paris with flights, hotel & park entry included from £139pp | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your dream Disneyland Paris trip is now within reach and starting from only £139 per person.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dreaming of magic, adventure, and unforgettable family memories without breaking the bank? With this enchanting offer from Wowcher , you can enjoy a two, three, or four-night stay near Disneyland Paris, complete with park entry tickets and return flights.

Your stay will be at one of several comfortable and affordable hotels located within easy reach of the Disneyland Paris resort . Choose from the ibis Budget Marne-la-Vallée Val d’Europe, Campanile Nogent Sur Marne or the Relais Spa Val d'Europe. These hotel options have the perfect balance between price and convenience.

Included in your package is a one-day Disneyland Paris Park Entry Ticket , giving you the chance to experience the wonder of the park without additional cost. In comparison, a similar holiday from TUI, which includes flights and hotel but excludes park tickets, is available from £337.

Wowcher Disneyland Paris with flights, hotel & park entry included | Wowcher

Meet your favourite Disney characters and watch magical parades, your day in the park promises endless excitement. Take on thrilling rides like Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, embrace the charm of Phantom Manor, relax with the classic “It’s a Small World,” or fly high with Dumbo the Flying Elephant – there truly is something for everyone.

This package is a fantastic option for families, couples, or friends looking for an affordable yet memorable holiday. With flights included from four major UK airports - Manchester, London Gatwick, London Luton, or London Stansted - with flexible duration options, it’s never been easier to step into the world of Disney magic without stretching your budget. Travel is valid on selected dates, and with Dreamholiday4U’s secure and reliable booking process, you can enjoy peace of mind as you plan your trip.

Wowcher Disneyland Paris with flights, hotel & park entry included | Wowcher

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect chance to experience Disneyland Paris without the high price tag, this is it. Book your magical break today with Dreamholiday4U and enjoy a charming hotel stay, park entry, and return flights – all in one convenient and budget-friendly package. For more information and full terms and conditions click here .

💪 Women 55+ are leading the way in healthy weight loss

A major UK study shows that women over 55 are seeing the best results from weight loss jabs like Wegovy and Mounjaro – and it’s not just the medication that’s working. According to research from Voy and Imperial College London, older women who track their weight and attend coaching sessions lose 53% more weight than those relying on jabs alone.

✨ Voy offers a personalised, medically guided plan combining prescription support with coaching and digital habit-building tools. Learn more and check your eligibility here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now