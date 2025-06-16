The EuroMillions jackpot is locked at £208 million – and this eye-catching deal lets you grab 500 entries for just £8.10 with a hidden discount code. | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A viral Wowcher deal is letting UK players enter Tuesday’s £208m EuroMillions draw with 500 lines – and a hidden code makes it even cheaper.

The EuroMillions jackpot is locked at £208 million – and now, there’s a smart way to enter Tuesday’s draw (17 June) with hundreds of chances for less than the price of lunch.

A viral Wowcher syndicate deal is offering 500 EuroMillions entries for £9 – but players in the know are using a hidden discount code to get the deal even cheaper.

Use code EXTRA10 at checkout and you’ll pay just £8.10 for 500 lines – giving you a massive edge over single-ticket buyers.

Claim the offer and apply the code here: Get 500 EuroMillions lines for £8.10 with code EXTRA10 at Wowcher

Because the jackpot cap has been reached, any excess prize money is now being distributed to the next tier of winners – meaning players are winning millions for matching just five main numbers and one Lucky Star. That’s exactly what happened to five UK players on Friday, who each scooped £3.61 million without hitting the full jackpot.

This deal puts you into a syndicate, where the 500 entries are pooled with other players – and any winnings are shared. It’s an increasingly popular way to play smart during big rollover draws, especially when the odds of winning even a slice are better than ever.

With syndicate spots selling fast and the biggest draw of the year just hours away, this may be the most affordable way to join the millionaire club.