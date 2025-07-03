Gymshark’s rare summer sale features popular activewear pieces for women at up to 50% off - and more with this discount code | Gymshark

One of Britain’s fastest-growing fitness brands has launched a rare sale with up to half price off. Here’s what to know before it sells out.

One of Britain’s biggest homegrown success stories in sportswear, Gymshark, has dropped a rare and massive sale – slashing prices across everything on site by up to 50%, and throwing in an extra 20% off when you use code EXTRA20.

The Solihull-based brand – which started life in a garage and is now worth over £1 billion – has built its empire on social media hype, cutting-edge designs and a cult following of fitness fans. Sales like this don’t come around often, and this one runs only until July 7, 10pm BST – so if you want a slice of the action, you’d better move fast.

Founded in 2012 by then 20-year-old Ben Francis and friend Lewis Morgan, Gymshark began selling supplements before pivoting to its now-famous activewear. The Luxe tracksuit went viral at a Birmingham trade show just a year in – and by 2020 the company was officially a unicorn, opening stores in London and Denver, and enlisting social media megastars to front the brand.

Despite opening a flagship Regent Street store in 2022, Gymshark still does most of its business online – and their big sales are few and far between. Which is why this summer clearance is making waves with fans.

Everything on site is discounted – but here are some standout steals:

For women:

Vital Seamless Leggings in Woodland Green Marl – 40% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

Strength Department Graphic Tee in White – 50% off + EXTRA20. Get it here.

Whitney Flared Leggings in Black – 20% off + EXTRA20. Details.

Adapt X Whitney Animal Seamless Twist Front Bra in Barbell Blue – 30% off + EXTRA20. Shop now.

Vital Seamless Shorts in Strong Grey Marl – 50% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

For men:

Power T-Shirt in Black – 30% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

Lifting Club Flex Tank in Black – 40% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

GSLC Crew in Trail Green – 20% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

Lifting Essentials Straight Leg Pants in Light Grey Core Marl – 50% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

Sport 5” Shorts in Black – 20% off + EXTRA20. Click here.

From its humble beginnings sewing gym tops in a garage to becoming one of the fastest-growing sportswear brands in the world, Gymshark has always prided itself on supporting its loyal fitness community – and this mega sale feels like a thank-you to its millions of fans.

But you’ve got until Sunday night only to cash in on these rare discounts – and with everything already flying off the virtual shelves, the best picks won’t hang around.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

