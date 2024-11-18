There’s a range of food subscription offers that make ideal Christmas presents | volga - stock.adobe.com

I found a range of food and cooking subscription offers that make unique and practical Christmas gifts for loved ones

I had a food subscription from a friend one Christmas and it was something unforgettable that stretched out for months. It was special on so many levels as it was unique, thoughtful and amazingly practical.

Getting recipes, ingredients and meals through the post makes for a useful gift that’s sure to standout. There’s also the excitement of seeing what turns up and learning something new.

There’s a range of food and cookery subscriptions to pick from - gourmet to healthy. They cater for the health conscious to the adventurous chef or beginner in the kitchen.

Here’s a look at some of the offers around including from The Good Prep to Relofoods and Simply Cook. I’ve picked out some of the most fascinating I found and how much it will cost to buy them.

Cook Cook Meal Subscription Best For giving someone special a treat as can warm up an award-winning meal and not cook £ 40.25 Cook Buy now Buy now Cook has won awards for its frozen meals and puddings. Rather than cooking, this is more about receiving gourmet food in the post that saves you the bother of cooking, so very much a tasty treat. There are boxes with meals for one or two, new parents and more. A Cook starter pack for one including seven meals for one costs £40.25 and the prices go up from there. There are gift cards to buy that cover a few meals or a subscription available that includes an offer to get £10 off your first delivery using code SUBSCRIBENOW at the website here.

Simply Cook SimplyCook subscription Best For those who want to cook more and try new types of food £ 3.00 SimplyCook Buy now Buy now SimplyCook is doing an offer to try it out for £3 at its website here. Subscriptions can be paused or cancelled if you don’t want to continue with it. Kits turn up with easy to follow recipes and a box of spices that are used with four to six common items that people normally have in their fridge already. This is ideal for beginners to cooking or those that want to be more adventurous. Examples including pasta and mushrooms.

Pots for Tots Pots for Tots meal subscription Best For busy mums and dads to save them time planning meals and cooking £ 35.00 The Family Food Co Buy now Buy now Pots for Tots is part of The Family Food Co, which makes nutritious farm-to-food meals and sends them out on flexible subscriptions. Pots for Tots ships out hearty meals suitable for children and is a gift any busy parent will adore. There’s a variety of options but meal bundles start from £35 and there are individual dishes that can be selected too. It aims to help young fussy eaters find dishes they like and give parents a helping hand in the kitchen. There are lots of offers including 15% off new bundles.

Relo Food Relo Foods Subscription Best For health conscious people who want easy to warm up nutritious food £ 4.14 Relo Foods Buy now Buy now This one is for fitness enthusiasts and healthy loved ones as Relo Foods sends out meals that are “nutritionally-balanced, high-protein and preservative-free”. The food aims to nourish and support the body too. Various chicken curries and peri-peri dishes are among the meals that come in pouches that can be heated up in two and a half minutes. Perfect for the gym bunny in your life. Each meal costs from £4.14 when you sign up for a subscription. There are also deals like save 10% with 20 or more meals ordered.

The Good Prep The Good Prep food subscription Best For those trying to lose weight or stay fit with nutrition goals £ 23.00 The Good Prep Buy now Buy now The Good Prep is another meal subscription service for healthy people with fitness goals. The food is carefully crafted by a chef focused on nutrition and calories. Healthy snacks and juices can also be ordered too and there are a variety of options including Halal meals. Along with weekly deliveries, The Good Prep enables the subscriber to manage meal plans starting from £23. There’s an introductory offer of 20% for the first two weeks of a subscription at its website here. Plans can be paused or cancelled at any time.