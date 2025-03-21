Save up to 54% on kids garden toys - keep them entertained throughout the holidays | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Keep kids busy this Easter with garden toys up to 54% off – trampolines, bouncy castles and more from Wowcher.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s just a few weeks until Easter and the weather is forecast for sunshine and hot weather. However, like most parents I’m dreading the constant moaning about them being bored!

So to keep them from whinging all day long, I’ve found some incredible garden toys that will get them outdoors and keep them entertained whilst giving you some peace and quiet.

Whether you have teenagers or toddlers, there is something for everyone. You won’t believe the deals on these items saving you up to 54% and all available from Wowcher.

12ft Outdoor Trampoline with Enclosure Net and Ladder £199 | Wowcher

Transform your backyard with a huge trampoline, designed for endless hours of fun. Let your kids feel like gymnasts as they bounce and play. The trampoline features a net enclosure so you know they will be safe as you can sit back and relax.

Wowcher

This bouncy castle is perfect for making the most of the sunshine and comes with an inflator for quick and easy setup. The castle is suitable for both indoor and outdoor play, providing endless fun no matter the weather.

Build Your Own Giant Garden Play House £99 (£154.20 save 36%) | Wowcher

The 72-Piece build your own house is a versatile set popular in schools. The lightweight pieces are easy to use and encourage teamwork and design skills. With enough pieces to construct a house or den the possibilities are endless.

Wooden Garden Sand Pit with Adjustable Canopy £29.99 | Wowcher

This wooden sand pit will give your kids endless hours of fun and keep them safe from the sun. The waterproof canopy can also be lowered to cover the sandpit from the rain. Sand not included.

Set of Two 3ft x 6ft Blue Foldable Outdoor Football Nets £24.99 | Wowcher

Get ready to polish up those football skills with these two nets. The set features two metal frames that are foldable and can be put away in the carry bags when they're not being used. It’s perfect for all ages, even the adults. So go ahead and score a goal with this amazon deal.

NationalWorld

Enjoy a 10% discount on all beauty treatments when you book through Treatwell! Click here for the exclusive offer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now