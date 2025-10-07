I’m a hair expert and the ghd original hair straighteners are the only irons I’ll use - now 34% off | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Trust me once you’ve styled your hair with ghd, you’ll never look back.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a former hairdresser, I’ve tried pretty much every brand of straightener out there but nothing ever compared to the ghd original hair straightener . These were my go-to tools in the salon, and they’re still the straighteners I reach for today when I’m styling my own hair.

Right now, they’re available for a limited Prime Day deal for just £92.34, normally priced at £134. That’s a huge 34% off the cult classic that started it all.

The ghd original styler has had a serious upgrade, but it still delivers that same trusted ghd performance professionals swear by. The new generation single-zone ceramic technology maintains the optimum styling temperature of 185°C across both plates, which is the sweet spot for smooth, lasting results without extreme heat damage.

ghd original hair straightener

ghd original hair straightener | Amazon

I can honestly say these straighteners glide through the hair effortlessly. The iconic golden floating plates now have an even smoother gloss coating, leaving hair with a sleek, shiny finish every time. In the salon, I used them for everything: sleek, straight looks, soft waves, and polished curls.

They heat up quickly, style beautifully, and deliver that professional finish you just can’t get from cheaper alternatives.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to invest (or reinvest) in a pair of ghd irons, this is it. The ghd original styler is back, better than ever, and this Prime Day deal won’t last long.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Amazon Don’t miss Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – two days only! ⚡🛍️ £ 10.00 Buy now Buy now Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are back on 7–8 October, giving Prime members exclusive access to hundreds of thousands of bargains across home, kitchen, electronics, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Expect savings of up to 40% from big-name brands like Crocs, De’Longhi, Levi’s, Ninja and OURA – but only for two days. This is your chance to make a head start on Christmas shopping or bag everyday essentials at record-low prices. Once the clock strikes midnight on 8 October, the deals are gone. Don’t wait around. Click here to shop Amazon Prime Big Deal Days now

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here