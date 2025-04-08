Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham swear by red light therapy - Get 37% off this beauty device | Getty

The beauty device that will give you that A-list glow for less than £20.

Want glowing skin like Hollywood stars but don't have the budget for pricey treatments? Don’t worry because I’ve just found the secret to glowing skin and its actually really affordable.

Red Light therapy beauty devices has quickly become a firm favourite among celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon.

According to reports Jennifer Aniston praises red light therapy for maintaining her smooth and youthful skin. Chrissy Teigen frequently uses LED face masks whilst Victoria Beckham has been spotted using red light therapy devices.

The Facial Wrinkle Removal Face Massager £18.99 (37% off) uses red light therapy to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The beauty device has been rated 4.5 out of five stars and it’s available in three colours - white, black and pink.

Customers who have already tried the Facial Wrinkle Removal Face Massager wrote a review which read: “I purchased this product a week ago and have been testing it every day. I found that it actually makes a difference in how puffy my face looks and feels!”

Another person explained: “Good for a little relax and improving the skin condition.” While a third person added: “Still early days but wow this device is amazing.”

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT), also known as photo-biomodulation, uses low-level red and near-infrared light to stimulate cell regeneration, reduce inflammation, and potentially treat various skin conditions and other ailments.

What are the skin benefits of red light therapy?

Red light therapy, using specific wavelengths of light, offers a range of benefits, including improved skin health, reduced inflammation, and potential pain relief, making it a non-invasive option for various conditions.

The Facial Wrinkle Removal Face Massager features seven colour modes for different areas of your face and neck as well as three massage power modes for a spa-like experience at home.

