Amazon’s bestselling laptop is now just £859 – with the new M4 chip, 16GB memory and a spec that’s built to last through university and beyond.

If you’re kitting someone out for university, this is the one to beat. The brand new MacBook Air with Apple’s M4 chip and 16GB memory is down to just £859.97 on Amazon – that’s £140 less than buying it direct from Apple, and a huge saving on what is hands-down one of the best premium laptops out there right now.

It’s not just slim and light enough to lug between lectures, libraries and house shares – it’s powerful enough to handle anything a student can throw at it, from writing essays to editing videos or running design software. The new M4 chip unlocks Apple’s next-gen AI tools, while the 16GB of memory means no lag, no stress.

Battery life? Up to 18 hours. Build quality? Apple’s famously tough chassis means this laptop will survive knocks, bumps, and the occasional spilled coffee – and still look the part in three years’ time.

You also get a sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that makes everything from reading PDFs to streaming films look crisp and vivid. The keyboard is backlit for late-night study sessions, the trackpad is huge and smooth, and the speakers deliver surprisingly decent audio for such a slim machine. There’s even a 12MP camera for Zoom or FaceTime calls with parents.

Connectivity is sorted too – two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and MagSafe charging. It supports up to two external displays, and works seamlessly with other Apple devices, which is ideal if they’re already in the iPhone ecosystem. It’s not just a laptop – it’s a fully connected student hub.

It’s no surprise this is Amazon’s current number one bestselling laptop. At this price, it’s a steal – and far more future-proof than most cheaper models. Midnight is the best value colour, but there are four to choose from if you fancy something lighter or brighter.

All things considered, this is the kind of deal that doesn’t come around often – and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

