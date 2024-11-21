Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black Friday deals for Foreo facial skincare devices that are loved by celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Kim Kardashian

Celebrity favourite Foreo is a premium facial beauty brand often out of reach for everyday shoppers, but there’s huge Black Friday savings on offer dropping the price by up to 62%.

Swedish beauty brand Foreo’s face and body cleansing and anti-ageing tools are famously used by a host of iconic stars. They include Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Miley Cyrus and Paris Hilton.

Foreo deals are up for grabs and we have scoured the sales to help you go direct to the biggest savings. They range from the Foreo Bear Smart Microcurrent Face Device and Jaw Excerciser that’s now half price on Amazon for Black Friday to a £70 saving off the Bear 2 eyes and lips device at the Foreo website here.

Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush | Amazon

It pays to shop around as while the Foreo website is doing up to 50% off items like its latest-gen Foreo devices, LED masks, toothbrushes and skincare for a limited time during Black Friday month, Amazon has slashed prices by up to 62%.

The Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush ideal for combination skin that acts as an anti aging face massager is now £79.42 here instead of £209.

That’s a £130 saving or 62% on Amazon for the face cleanser machine. It has silicone touchpoints and uses T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt, oil, sweat and makeup residue quickly.

Foreo Bear 2 Eyes and Lips | Foreo

Amazon also has 49% off the Foreo Bear Smart Microcurrent Face Device taking the price down to £163 instead of its usual £319 here. It aims to give a non-invasive face lift by using its T-Sonic anti wrinkle face massager.

On the Foreo website, among the biggest savings is £70 off - or 37% off - the Bear 2 eyes and lips device that is now £119 instead of £189.

It uses massage to “painlessly fade away crow's feet and smile lines”. Foreo promises that it will “tighten sagging eyes, lift the brows and volumize lips”.

There’s also 42% off the Bear 2 Go travel friendly version that is now £149 instead of £259 - a £110 saving here. Items are selling up fast in the sale and it’s first come, first get.

