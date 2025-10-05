Matalan New Arrivals: The best burgundy fashion finds to shop this week this season | Matalan

Burgundy in Autumn is always a good idea and Matalan have made it easy to wear with these fashion must-haves.

Burgundy is one of those timeless shades that instantly adds a touch of elegance to any wardrobe. Rich, warm, and effortlessly chic, it’s the perfect colour to embrace as the seasons shift.

Matalan has curated a range of stylish pieces in this versatile hue, making it easy to incorporate into both everyday wear and statement looks. Here are some of the standout burgundy items you’ll want to add to your shopping list.

1. Burgundy Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers

Burgundy Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers | Matalan

Sleek and modern, these straight-leg faux leather trousers are a must-have for anyone wanting to elevate their outfit.

The structured fit gives a polished edge, perfect for pairing with a tailored blazer or a simple blouse.

Whether you dress them up with heels for a night out or style them casually with trainers, they’re a versatile piece that oozes confidence.

2. Burgundy Faux Leather Leggings

Burgundy Faux Leather Leggings | Matalan

If you’re looking for comfort with a fashion-forward twist, these leggings tick all the boxes.

They’re flattering, easy to wear, and ideal for creating both laid-back and edgy looks. Pair them with an oversized jumper for a cosy vibe or add a fitted top and boots for a sleek finish.

At just £15, they’re a budget-friendly way to tap into the faux leather trend.

3. Burgundy Knit Jumper

Burgundy Knit Jumper | Matalan

Nothing says autumn/winter style quite like a soft knit, and this burgundy jumper is the ultimate wardrobe staple.

Affordable and versatile, it works effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or layered over dresses. The rich tone brings warmth to your outfit, while the cosy fabric ensures comfort on chilly days.

A simple yet essential piece you’ll reach for time and time again.

4. Burgundy Knitted Dress

Burgundy Knitted Dress | Matalan

For a chic all-in-one outfit, the burgundy knitted dress is a standout choice. It’s elegant yet comfortable, making it perfect for both daytime wear and evening occasions.

Pair it with tights and boots for a cosy seasonal look, or add statement jewellery and heels for an elevated night-out ensemble.

This is a piece that blends style with practicality.

