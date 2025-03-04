Merit Beauty: everything you need to know about the clean beauty brand and the best products to buy | Merit

Have you heard about Merit, the clean-beauty brand that’s changing the way we think about makeup?

The beauty industry is buzzing with the rise of clean-girl beauty, and it’s clear that a more natural, effortless makeup look is the goal—especially for those of us over 30. We want simplicity, minimal products, and a polished finish without the heavy layers. Enter Merit—the brand that’s taken the beauty world by storm with its minimalist, clean, and foolproof approach to makeup.

Founded in January 2021 by Katherine Power - the founder of the skincare brand Versed, the fashion brand Who What Wear, and Avaline wine who she co-founded with her friend Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz. According to the Merit website the brand is the “antidote to the overwhelming world of beauty”. Merit has created “impossible-to-mess-up products” that are designed to meet the reality of your daily routine.All products are Vegan friendly, Cruelty Free, Fragrance-free, and to use on sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Merit has made buying beauty products so much easier with their popular makeup sets. All products can be bought individually but the sets are a great way to fully embrace the clean-girl aesthetic brand. Especially if you are wanting to overhaul your makeup kit and start fresh. The core collections include: The Five Minute Morning , The Weekday Set , The Complexion Set and The Great Skin Duo Set.

The best selling Five Minute Morning set £154 features seven products and you can select your perfect shade for each item.

The Minimalist £33 - Complexion stick: It's not a foundation or a concealer, but it’ll replace both in your makeup bag.

Flush Balm £26 - Cheek colour: A cream tint that melts into skin for lit-from-within color that stays flush all day.

Shade Slick £21 - Tinted lip oil: A wash of moisturizing color for healthy lips all day.

Brush No.1 £28 - Blending brush: The No.1 tool in your kit — use it to blend your complexion products and you won't be able to tell where your skin and your makeup meet.

Day Glow £28 - Highlighting balm: Made for daytime, this highlighter gives a dewy, balmy sheen with zero sparkle.

Clean Lash £23 - Lengthening mascara: Your go-to mascara for every day. It tints, lengthens and lifts lashes, with no smudging. Ever.

Brow 1980 £21 - Volumising pomade: A nod to the brows of the ‘80s, this pomade gives you soft, fluffy brows with light hold and zero crunchiness.

If you bought each product individually it would cost £180 so buying the set saves you £26. Which if my girl-math is correct, that means you can buy another product such as the Bronze Balm £26 or the Matte Eyecolour £21.

Shoppers have been raving about the award-winning brand. One person left a review which read: “I AM OBSESSED! This is one of the best things I have ever tried!” Another added: “Love the Flush Balm. Easy application and stays put all day. I chose the shade Cheeky which is the perfect neutral shade. Not too pink and not too dramatic.”

I’ll admit this brand has been on my makeup wish list for a while. Especially the iconic Flush Balm thankfully pay-day is only a few days away.

