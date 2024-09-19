The Nebula Cosmos 4K SE is truly portable - but has some amazing features | Nebula

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Gareth Butterfield tests the latest launch from Anker's Nebula brand, the Cosmos 4K SE projector

If ever you needed convincing that portable projectors are getting every bit as capable as full size home movie projectors, the new Nebula Cosmos 4K SE might be the device to do it.

The specs involved in this newcomer really are something to marvel at. It has a 1,800 ANSI lumen projection light, which uses both laser and LED in an innovative "hybrid beam" system, capable of projecting on to a 200" screen.

Of course it has 4K resolution, as its name suggests, but it also has Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and Google TV natively built in.

For all this impressive technology, although it's classed as portable, it is a fairly chunky device, weighing just over 4kg.

You wouldn't necessarily want to carry it around in a backpack, for example. For that you'd need to turn to the equally impressive Capsule series, also part of the Nebula family, under the Anker umbrella.

The screen size you can project to is up to 200 inches | Nebula

It is, however, something you could happily carry from room to room, or from office to office, thanks to its comfortable carry-handle and the neatness of its rounded sides. It feels really solid, too, not that I'd recommend you drop it or get it wet.

Having said that, you could quite happily use it outside, it's robust enough for that. And although you'd want to wait for the light to drop to make the use of the full projection capabilities.

Up to, say, 80 inches, the bulb is so bright you'd be fine to watch content in just about any lighting situation, barring daytime sunlight. Beyond that, you really need to wait for the light to fall, or at least close the curtains. But it's the same story for any projector, even £3,000-plus table-top devices.

And that brings me on to the price. It's hefty, as you'd expect, but the launch deal sees the Nebula Cosmos 4K SE pitched at £1,299, which is actually quite impressive for the level of spec you get.

Because unlike its rivals, Anker has thrown every toy in its box at this projector, developing a unique "NebulaMaster" image processing engine to sharpen up the footage and keep the colours natural. That makes a huge difference on smaller screens, and it's still noticeable on larger display sizes too.

There's also a new IEA 4.0 system, which handles the automatic focus and keystoning. Setting up the projector, once you've mastered the menu system, is a doddle. And it's quick to correct itself if you move it, or if an obstacle gets in the way.

The Cosmos can be used indoors or outdoors | Nebula

This system also adapts the image to suit wall colours if, like me, you're not always projecting on to a dedicated screen, which is very impressive.

That just adds to the versatility, and it's the reason you might choose to go for a portable projector in the first place. Built-in speakers, a lighter, more practical, more robust frame, and seriously powerful lighting power extend its uses beyond just a home cinema setup, or a gaming-room luxury.

Usually, with portable projectors, you'd have to make a few compromises. And, true enough, you might find you're wanting to connect a better speaker system, or you might plug in a gaming console (the connectivity options allow you to do all this and more) but the compromises are minimal.

And that's the point. We're getting to the stage in the world of tech where portable projectors are starting to make a case for themselves as standalone units you could use every day in one location.

Sure, they're still not quite as polished as a full-size, dedicated, short-throw projector you'd install in a home cinema room but, let's be realistic, they cost around half the amount.

And when you take into account the fact you can move a portable projector around with you, or even take it camping if you have a power supply, it becomes a very attractive proposition.

The future really is bright, after all.