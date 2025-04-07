Raffle House hasn't said anything about its new Cotswolds home yet, but it looks fabulous | Raffle House

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Raffle House is giving you the chance to win two £2.8 million properties for just £10. Enter now to claim your ticket for a chance to win a dream home in the Cotswolds

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raffle House has teased a picture of its next £2.8 million dream home prize - and it looks like a slice of Cotswolds paradise.

The company that gives away multi-million pound properties every month is still busy selling tickets for its £2.8 million Warwickshire home, with entries due to close at the end of April.

And this means a new prize will soon be launched, but Raffle House is giving nothing away about it, other than the fact it's also worth £2.8 million, and it's located in the Cotswolds.

Known for its distinctive honeystone properties, rolling hills, and plenty of celebrity residents, the Cotswolds is littered with picturesque villages, tourist hotspots, and some of the best places to eat and drink in rural England.

Often referred to as the Venice of The Cotswold due to its loving atmosphere and scenic views, it’s a popular spot for couples across Britain to visit after coming off the A429. You can enjoy a picnic by the river or have a coffee at the local cafe for a peaceful afternoon trip.

Although entries won't be open for the new Raffle House prize until early May, people can actually have a stab at winning it early, thanks to a special offer on at the moment.

It's a two-for-one deal, inviting anyone who buys tickets for the Warwickshire home a chance to also snap up a ticket for the Cotswolds house.

That means, in theory, you could win two houses for your entry price, which starts at £10.

The odds have also increased beyond that, too, especially if you buy a big bundle of tickets.

Because Raffle House has announced special offers for subscribers. If you go for the £10 monthly package, for example, you get 45 tickets instead of the usual 15. And if you go for the biggest bundle, the £50 per month package, you'll get 450 tickets rather than the usual 150.

Raffle House is giving away free tickets to its forthcoming draw for a £2.8m house in Alveston to players who purchase tickets in its current Wiltshire home draw | Raffle House

Single-ticket prices remain the same for now, but that's how you get the two-for-one draw deal.

This means £10 gets you 15 tickets for the Warwickshire home, and 15 tickets for the Cotswolds home. The biggest bundle is the cheapest, costing £100. That gets you 500 tickets for the Warwickshire home and 500 tickets for the Cotswolds home.

Both homes come fully furnished and Raffle House also covers all stamp duty and legal costs, so the new owners can move in without spending a penny.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top homes, gardens and interiors titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

The lucky winners of both properties also have the option of taking the tax-free cash equivalent instead of whichever property they win.

A portion of each entry to a Raffle House draw goes to charity.

There’s also the option to enter for free via post. To find out more, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133