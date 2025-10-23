These lightweight "snoods" are an incredibly versatile bit of outdoorwear | Regatta

Regatta’s mid-season sale offers Buff-style snoods for £1.75 – lightweight, windproof, and perfect for layering in the cold

A stretchy "snood" is a great accessory for the colder months. Part scarf, part hood, they can be wrapped up into a variety of shapes, to cover your head, neck, wrists, or even your face.

You can make them into a small beanie hat, wear it like a headscarf, wrap it around your wrist as a sweatband, or just roll it up and use it as a scrunchie. Or just wear it as a scarf

It’s a style made famous by the international brand Buff, and it has to be one of the most versatile garments out there. And, unlike a Buff, it's just £1.75.

There's a range of colours available - but prices do vary | Regatta

That's thanks to a 71% discount in the Regatta mid-season sale, which is throwing up some incredible bargains.

These scarf masks are usually £6, but some of the colours are incredibly cheap right now.

There's a range of colours available - but prices do vary

The fabric is lightweight and quick-drying | Regatta

The fabric is lightweight and wind resistant, and seam free. They wick moisture away, so they're quick-drying and great for outdoor exercise.

To find out more, or to claim your bargain before they sell out, click here.

