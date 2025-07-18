My Husband tried the On trainers and here's what he thought after running in them for a week | Office

The On Trainers look stylish but how do they actually feel when they’re on your feet?

When the sleek box of On Trainers arrived at our doorstep, I’ll admit I was the one excited. I’d seen the brand everywhere: on marathon runners, weekend joggers, and fashion-forward commuters alike.

But this time, it wasn’t my feet they were destined for. My husband, who’s been running on and off for years, agreed to take them for a spin. Here's his honest take after a week of wearing them.

My husband is not someone who gets overly enthusiastic about shoes, but he noticed the design right away. There’s definitely a spring to them. He noticed a better energy return and said they “almost pushed me forward. For someone who doesn’t usually gush about gear, that was high praise.

Over the next few days, he kept reaching for the On Trainers even when he wasn’t running. After a week of running, walking, and wearing them around town, my husband gave the On Trainers a solid thumbs-up and ordered another pair in grey right away.

As for me? Well, I’m still eyeing a pair of my own but at least now I know they live up to the reputation.

