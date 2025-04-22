Bills are going up again - unless you act now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Energy bills just went up – but a new tool shows cheaper tariffs in seconds, with no cost to check and no need to switch unless you save.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Households across the UK are facing yet another energy price hike this spring – but many could now cut their bills by hundreds of pounds a year, simply by checking a new free comparison service.

From 1 April, the Ofgem energy price cap rose to £1,849 for a typical home, a 6.4% increase that will be felt by anyone paying by Direct Debit. Yet with wholesale costs falling behind the scenes, a growing number of suppliers are quietly offering fixed deals below the cap – and they’re not always easy to spot.

That’s where Switcheroo comes in. The service has already helped more than two million people find savings, and it works a little differently to traditional comparison sites. Rather than showing dozens of tariffs, it filters out anything that wouldn’t save you money and simply lists the cheapest deals based on your current usage.

There’s no fee, no commitment, and it takes just a few minutes to check.

Switcheroo compares rates from the UK’s biggest providers – including British Gas, EDF, Octopus, e.on and Scottish Power – and flags any tariff that comes in lower than your existing one. According to the company, the average saving is £388 a year.

While familiar sites such as Uswitch, MoneySuperMarket and Confused.com also offer switching tools, Switcheroo’s simplicity and focus on price-led savings are winning over users who want quick answers without digging through fine print.

With another price cap review due in the summer and competition returning to the energy market, now could be the ideal time to check what you’re paying.

It’s completely free to use – and you’ll only see options that are cheaper than what you’re paying right now. No guesswork, no wasted time.