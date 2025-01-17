Sky’s January deal: stream top shows and save big on broadband & TV

Sky has TV and broadband deals worth looking at | Sky

Are you getting the best deal on your broadband and TV package? Many providers are offering January deals, and this one from Sky is worth a look.

Sky is offering some fantastic deals this January, and one in particular stands out for its value.

For just £35 a month, you can get the Sky Stream puck, Sky Atlantic, Netflix, Discovery+, and 150Mbps fibre broadband - it’s branded Sky’s Essential TV and Full Fibre 150 Broadband package.

This package used to cost £40 a month, so you're saving £120 over the 24-month contract period. However, be aware that prices could change during this time, as noted by Sky. This deal started on 7 January as part of their January sales.

What’s included:

Sky Stream Puck: No need for a satellite dish. Perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone who prefers streaming over traditional TV setups. It connects to your internet, giving you access to a wide range of entertainment.

No need for a satellite dish. Perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone who prefers streaming over traditional TV setups. It connects to your internet, giving you access to a wide range of entertainment. Sky Atlantic: Enjoy top shows like "Billions," "Boardwalk Empire," and "House of the Dragon." Recently, "Day of the Jackal" starring Eddie Redmayne also aired here.

Enjoy top shows like "Billions," "Boardwalk Empire," and "House of the Dragon." Recently, "Day of the Jackal" starring Eddie Redmayne also aired here. Netflix : The package includes the ad-supported version of Netflix. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can upgrade your Netflix subscription by paying a bit more.

: The package includes the ad-supported version of Netflix. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can upgrade your Netflix subscription by paying a bit more. Discovery +: Home to TNT Sports, which offers Premier League matches and other sports content.

+: Home to TNT Sports, which offers Premier League matches and other sports content. Freeview and Streaming Apps: Sky Stream also gives you access to Freeview channels and a variety of streaming apps, ensuring there's always something to watch.

Sky Stream also gives you access to Freeview channels and a variety of streaming apps, ensuring there's always something to watch. 150Mbps Full-Fibre Broadband: This ensures you have enough speed to stream shows and handle other internet needs in your home.

To see if the package is right for you, click here to go straight to the Sky deals page.

If this Sky deal isn't quite what you're looking for, Virgin Media also has a January sale, and Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. There are plenty of options to explore for your streaming needs.