Cook up some delicious, budget-friendly meals at university with these kitchen essentials.

Heading off to university is an exciting new chapter, but it’s also the first time many students will have to fend for themselves in the kitchen. Having the right tools can make the difference between endless takeaways and learning to cook quick, healthy, and affordable meals.

If you’re kitting out your new student kitchen, here are some must-have essentials to help you get started.

1. Viners Assure Four-Piece Knife Set

Viners Assure 4 Piece Knife Set | Viners

A good set of knives is the foundation of any kitchen. The Viners Assure Four-Piece Knife Set combines safety and practicality with its unique square-tip design, which reduces the risk of accidents while still giving you the precision you need for chopping, slicing, and dicing.

From prepping vegetables to cutting up meat, this compact set will cover all your basic cooking needs.

2. Essentials Non-Stick Aluminium Five-Piece Pan Set

Essentials Non-Stick Aluminium 5 Piece Pan Set | Dunelm

Whether you’re whipping up a quick pasta dinner or experimenting with stir-fries, you’ll need a reliable set of pans. This five-piece non-stick aluminium pan set is lightweight, easy to clean, and versatile enough for everyday cooking.

With a combination of saucepans and frying pans, you’ll have everything you need to cook simple meals without hassle.

3. Salter VertiCook Ultra Stackable Air Fryer

Salter VertiCook Ultra Stackable Air Fryer | Salter

Air fryers have become a student favourite for a reason: they’re fast, energy-efficient, and ideal for healthier cooking. The Salter VertiCook Ultra Stackable Air Fryer is compact yet powerful, allowing you to cook everything from chips to chicken with little to no oil.

Its stackable design is perfect for small student kitchens where space is tight.

4. Viners Everyday 16 Piece Cutlery Set

Viners Everyday 16 Piece Cutlery Set | Viners

Forget mismatched forks and bent spoons a sturdy cutlery set is essential for daily student life. The Viners Everyday 16 Piece Cutlery Set is durable, stylish, and practical, with enough knives, forks, and spoons to cover meals for you and your flatmates (or when family visits).

5. Stoneware 12 Piece Dinner Set

Stoneware 12 Piece Dinner Set | Dunelm

Finally, you’ll need something to eat off! This stoneware dinner set includes plates, bowls, and side plates enough for four people. Simple, durable, and microwave-safe, it’s ideal for student life. Plus, at just £20, it’s budget-friendly while still looking smart.

Moving into your first student kitchen doesn’t need to be overwhelming or expensive. With these essentials, you’ll be ready to cook tasty meals and make the most of your university experience.

