This little-known whisky blend is my Amazon Prime Day recommendation

Look closely and you’ll find some great whisky bargains in the Amazon Prime Day sale

If you’re a fair-weather whisky fan like me, you’ll know that big sales like this week’s big Amazon Prime Day event can be a goldmine - or a minefield.

Get carried away and you’ll go overboard on too many ‘bargains’ that don't actually stand up to scrutiny - because the savings they claim aren’t actually that far off what you’ll see most of the time anyway, particularly for the bigger brands.

On the other hand, if you don’t take at least a cursory look you could miss out on a little gem, just like this beauty that I spotted lurking at the bottom of Amazon’s whisky deals.

Woven Homemade blended whisky | Amazon

The result is easy-drinking enough, while having enough of an edge in the flavour profile to stand out from bigger and better-known branded blends.

Even better, it comes at 20% off the usual price, costing £35.99 - with free delivery for Prime members of course.

Here are some other whisky selections to consider in the Amazon Prime event:

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Johnnie Walker Green Label blended whisky | Amazon

If you’d rather stick to a familiar brand, you can’t go wrong with Johnnie Walker, and while I’d have loved it if the Blue Label was in the sale I’m more than happy to make do with the Green. It’s a go-to sipping whisky as the nights start to draw in, with an elegance that comes from the fruity Speyside notes balanced by some western smokiness and a vanilla woodiness borne of the 15-year maturation.

At 30% off it’s a bargain,

Johnnie Walker Green Label blended Scotch whisky, 43% ABV, 70cl, with gift box. £34.99 - 30% saving

Lagavulin 16 Year Old

Lagavulin 16 year old single malt whisky | Amazon

Of the single malts I’ve seen in the Big Deal sale, this Lagavulin stands out. For under sixty quid, you get a dram that is usually closer to £90 a bottle. Even if smoky Islays aren’t usually to your taste, I’d give this 16-year-old a try at this price.

Maker's Mark 46 Kentucky Bourbon Whisky

Everyone needs a bourbon in their drinks cabinet, and Makers Mark is a reliable friend in this regard, especially with this bold ‘46’ expression.

Maker's Mark 46 Kentucky Bourbon Whisky, 70cl, £32.70, 35% saving.

Others

For something a little different the Bunnahabhain 12 year old Islay Single Malt Scotch is an excellent choice. Priced at just £37, the whisky is from Isaly but do not be fooled. This salty, sherry cask whisky is unpeated so replaces the traditional smokey flavour or Islay with salt, spice and even some fruit.

If you are actually after a more smoky whisky the classic Laphroaig is on sale at £24. That is the lowest price I have seen for one of my favourite whiskies. It is intensely peaty but thanks to the oak cask is a little smoother and softer than traditional Laphroaig. You can buy it here.

This article was updated on 9.10.24 to include more recommendations