This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Beauty expert Nadine Baggot shared her favourite skincare products on This Morning

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collagen is the buzzword in the beauty industry right now, whether you're drinking it or applying it to your face. Beauty experts highly recommend adding it to your skincare routine to help fight the signs of ageing.

One of the most trusted voices in the beauty world, Nadine Baggot has been raving about a collagen product that can be used at night. The beauty expert appeared on the Wednesday (February 6) instalment of This Morning to discuss her favourite overnight beauty products.

Speaking to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on the daytime show, Nadine described the Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping cream as “collagen in a tube.” She said: “This is selling one every three minutes in Boots.” Nadine then explained how to use the cream which dries clear and you simply peel it off in the morning and you’re left with glass like skin.

She added: “They literally form a film over your face, because research has shown that when you sleep, you get something called trans-epidermal water loss, which is a very posh, scientific name for water evaporation, so we wake up really dehydrated.”

Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping cream | Amazon

The Korean skincare overnight sleep mask claims to visibly improve skin elasticity by using collagen. K-Beauty - a term for skincare and cosmetic products from South Korea. It's known for its innovative ingredients and natural ingredients has become the go-to advice for beauty professionals. According to experts, whatever evers trending in Korea for beauty eventually comes to the UK so definitely ones to keep an eye on.

The Medicube Collagen Night Cream is currently available to buy from Amazon was £27.85 now £24.97 - but is selling out fast - and no surprise with has almost two thousand reviews. It’s not just the experts that are raving about the Medicube Collagen Night Cream, beauty lovers who have tried the cream are also praising the products for its instant results.

One person wrote on Amazon: “Great mask does what it says to give u the shiny glass face look!! I am very pleased as my skin is so dry.” Another person added: “Honestly love this product so much it made my face glow for days and it is easy to take off just a fabulous product in general.”

Medicube Collagen Night Wrapping cream | Amazon

I haven’t yet tried this product, but I have been using the Absolute Collagen skincare range, which features TV presenter Emma Willis as their ambassador. The range includes skincare products, haircare products and collagen supplements which all smell and taste delicious.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now