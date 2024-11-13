Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge spa day and overnight break deals as Spabreaks.com launches biggest ever sale during Black Friday month

Money-saving expert Laura Turner, known as The Thrifty Londoner, has been drafted in to Spabreaks.com to give tips to shoppers. She has picked out her top five bargains in the sale, that we have listed below.

There’s hundreds more offers to choose from too in the Spabreaks.com sale here that ties in with Black Friday month.

Money saving expert Laura Turner’s top 5 spa deals in the sale are:

1. London - Rena Spa at Leonardo Tower Bridge Hotel - £32

Rena Spa has several locations across London including at St Paul’s and London City. This spa day was picked as it costs less than £40 when booking during the Spabreaks.com sale.

Shoppers should pick a 20% discount on a spa access pass, which makes this Rena Spa at Leonardo Tower Bridge Hotel cost £32 here. To make more of the day, there’s the option of 20% off Rena Spa’s Ultimate Tranquil Spa Day package too.

2. UK-wide - Bannatyne gym spa offer - up to 65% off

Bannatyne’s has gyms with spas dotted across the UK including a wide range of offers for Scotland. This special deal offers up to 65% off Bannatyne’s Blissful Massage. Laura called it a “great value choice”. Find the deals for Bannatyne here in your selected area.

3. Kent - Bridgewood Manor Hotel & Spa - up to 36% off from £57

Bridgewood Manor Hotel & Spa is a four star retreat in Chatham, Kent. Shoppers can save up to 36% on exclusive spa day packages that includes an Autumn Escape for £57 with four hour access to the spa and a 25 minute treatment at Spabreaks.com here.

4. UK wide - Mercure spa packages - up to 33% off from £55

Dartford, Cardiff, Sheffield Kenwood Hall and Birmingham West Hotel are among the Mercure venues shoppers can save up to 33% on exclusive spa packages in the Spabreaks sale here.

5. Manchester - Marriott Hotel Piccadilly - to 25% off from £78

Spa days at this four star Manchester hotel are exclusive to Spabreaks.com. A spa day package discount starts from £78 for a Coconut Comfort Ritual here that includes spa access.

See the full range of offers for Manchester’s Marriott Hotel Piccadilly here.

The online store for spa mini breaks and deals said that most shoppers spend an average of £188 on a spa day trip and £526 on and overnight spa break. Spa lovers can save on that figure with that sale.

Some other offers include an Edinburgh’s One Spa at the Sheraton Grand Hotel deal here. That has a 30% saving on set packages.

Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com, said: “Our mission is to make the spa truly accessible for everyone and cost linked to affordability is right at the centre of that mission.

“We’ve worked with our spa network to provide the very best opportunities to access the spa as we understand the importance for everyone to be able to take time for themselves and reap the many benefits the spa can bring.”

Bargain hunters can search the Spabreaks.com sale here but only have until December 2 to get the offers.