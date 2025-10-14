My experience with the Vax ONEPWR compact cordless carpet cleaner | VAX

I tried the Vax ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner here’s what I really thought.

As someone with a lively dog, keeping carpets clean can often feel like a full-time job. Muddy paw prints, accidental spills, and everyday dust quickly turn my rugs and carpets into a battleground. That’s why I was genuinely excited to try the Vax ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner £299.99 (was £399.99) and I have to say it has completely transformed my cleaning routine.

The first thing that blew me away is that it’s completely cordless. No more tripping over cords or being limited by plug sockets across the house. The removable battery gives up to 35 minutes of carpet cleaning, which is more than enough to tackle multiple rooms in one go. It only takes an hour for the carpets to feel completely dry.

This isn’t just another carpet cleaner; it’s smart and easy to use. There are three cleaning modes to suit every situation:

Wash for everyday cleaning, keeping carpets fresh and maintained.

Spot, which uses extra solution and water to blast stubborn stains (thankfully, this has saved my rugs from several doggy mishaps!).

Dry Only, which leaves carpets completely dry in around an hour a lifesaver when guests are coming over.

The motion technology is another standout feature. You don’t need to guess how much solution to use or when to press a trigger it automatically washes as you push forward and dries as you pull back, dispensing the perfect amount of solution every time. It feels almost effortless, and my carpets have never looked better.

I also love the small but thoughtful touches. The LED screen displays everything I need to know battery life, which cleaning mode I’m in, and the tank status while the conveniently placed controls make switching between modes a breeze. It really shows that VAX designed this with everyday users in mind, not just professional cleaners.

Overall, the Vax ONEPWR Compact Cordless Carpet Cleaner has genuinely made my life easier. Cleaning carpets is no longer a chore it’s quick, effective, and even satisfying. If you’ve got pets, kids, or just want the convenience of a cordless, smart, and powerful carpet cleaner, this one is worth every penny.

