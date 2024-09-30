Blend until you have a paste, before adding EEVO and water. | Emma Dukes

After getting my hands on award-winning extra virgin olive oil, I decided it was finally time to put my chef’s hat on.

Earlier this year, I visited Liverpool’s iconic Italian restaurant, Casa Italia, for the first time and had the best meal of my life.

The vegan Genovese consisted of penne pasta with vegan pesto (without parmesan), oat cream and fresh basil, and I straight away decided it was the nicest meal I have ever had, let alone the nicest pasta.

Casa Italia, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The bright green colour of the pesto made it clear that it had been made fresh and it wasn’t until trying it that I realised I’d never had proper Italian pesto before, even before I was vegan. Tasting absolutely nothing like the shop-bought jars I usually have, it was a beautiful consistency and had a really strong basil taste.

Since visiting Casa Italia several months ago, I had been planning on attempting to make my own pesto at home but, as is life, I kept procrastinating and opting for easier meal options. But, after getting my hands on the award-winning Citizens of Soil extra virgin olive oil, I decided it was finally time to put my chef’s hat on.

Citizens of Soil EEVO. | Emma Dukes