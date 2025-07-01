Thinking about a new career in fashion? Get 97% off this online accredited fashion design course | Canva

Online Accredited Fashion Design Course now just £12

Have you ever dreamed of launching your own fashion line, turning heads on the runway, or simply designing clothes that reflect your personal style? Now’s your chance and it’s never been more affordable.

Thanks to the amazing deal from Wowcher you can enrol in the Online Accredited Fashion Designer Course for just £12 a huge 97% off the original price of £425! That’s a massive saving for access to expert-level fashion design training. Whether you're a complete beginner or already dabbling in design, this course is built with you in mind. Here's how it could transform your fashion journey:

Trying to get a degree in fashion can be extremely expensive, but this online course makes professional education accessible to everyone. For the price of a takeaway, you get a comprehensive, accredited program that covers every major aspect of fashion design.

What you’ll learn

Designing women's wear

Understanding silhouettes and garment structure

Building your own brand

Insight into the UK fashion job market

And more insider tips straight from industry professionals!

Learn at your own pace anytime, anywhere

This course is 100% online and self-paced, which means you’re in control. Learn during lunch breaks, after work, or whenever inspiration strikes. By the end of the course, you’ll have:

A solid foundation in fashion design

A professional PDF certificate to boost your CV or LinkedIn

The confidence and know-how to start your own fashion line, freelance, or pursue jobs in the industry

Who is this course for?

Aspiring fashion designers

Creative individuals looking for a new career path

Entrepreneurs who want to launch a clothing line

Style lovers who want to turn their passion into a profession

With 97% off this accredited course, there’s never been a better time to invest in yourself. Whether you're chasing a new career, building a side hustle, or finally acting on a lifelong dream, this course could be your stepping stone to a stylish future.

If you're passionate about fashion, Wowcher has even more stylish savings for you! Explore the Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger Online Course or master the art of in-store displays with the Online Visual Merchandising Diploma Course ideal for anyone interested in retail fashion and visual storytelling.

