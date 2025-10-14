WUKA period pants: A new era of sustainable menstrual care but are they any good? | WUKA

The period pants brand turning period care into a lifestyle revolution.

Once known simply for their game-changing period pants, WUKA has quietly evolved into something much bigger a lifestyle brand redefining how we think about menstrual health, movement, and self-care.

Their signature underwear put them on the map: sustainable, comfortable, and designed to make periods easier without compromise. But WUKA’s mission has always gone beyond just leak-proof underwear. It’s about helping women and teens feel confident, every day of the month.

Now, WUKA’s innovation extends into swimwear that lets you dive in, literally. Their period-proof swimsuits and bikinis use recycled ocean waste fabric and a discreet absorbent lining, proving that comfort and confidence don’t have to stop at the water’s edge.

For active days, WUKA’s Perform collection blends high-performance sportswear with built-in protection. Their period cycling shorts and leggings are sleek, supportive, and designed for movement no layering or second-guessing required.

And because wellbeing isn’t just skin-deep, WUKA’s range now includes vitamins and supplements formulated for hormonal balance and energy. Think vegan Iron and Vitamin D gummies, and Hormone Support blends with magnesium and chaste berry to help ease PMS and boost mood.

It’s a natural evolution for a brand that’s always focused on empowerment. WUKA isn’t just about managing your period it’s about supporting your body, your lifestyle, and your confidence from the inside out. Because feeling good shouldn’t stop for your cycle.

