Take a trip down memory lane and see how many of these throwback gadgets you remember from the 00s. If you went to school after the start of the millennium there was plenty of change and it was the start of the internet age.

But in between sessions on Club Penguin, Runescape and MySpace, there were plenty of must-have tech items you probably will recognise. We’ve pulled together a list of 11 - and only a true 00s kid will be able to recall them all.

Make sure to click through all of the pages. And if there is any gadgets or gizmos you think we’ve missed, let us know!

00s gadgets Only a true 00s kid would remember these gadgets. How many did you own?

Motorola Razr Before smartphones ruled the roost, flip phones like the Motorola Razr were the peak of cool. And they even played snake - winning!

Nintendo DS The Nintendo DS was just the best wasn't it? Life didn't get better than playing Nintendogs with your friends or testing your brain age on Brain Training!

Guitar Hero III I don't know about you but it felt like everyone in school got Guitar Hero III for Christmas the year it came out! Who remembers straining your fingers playing Through the Fire and Flames?!