2nd Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales's Own Yorkshire Regiment, on parade at Burniston Barracks, Scarborough, on their return to England from South Africa, July 1909

IN PICTURES: The Green Howards and other regiments on the Yorkshire Coast

The archives of the Green Howards Regimental Museum hold over century of photographic treasures, we chose some of the best shots to show the Yorkshire Coast's military history.

By Louise Perrin
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:59 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th November 2019, 12:18 am

The photographs show proud soldiers captured in smart uniforms, on parade, a group hard at work at the Sea Life Centre and football teams and other groupings from over 110 years of military life.

The 5th Territorial Force Battalion, marching along Marine Drive, during Annual Camp, Scarborough, 1912

Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum

4th/5th Battalions, The Green Howards, A Coy. rescuing Magnus the seal at the Sea Life Centre, Scarborough for Channel Four's 'Pet Rescue', December 1997

Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum

4th/5th Battalions, The Green Howards, surrounded by media, A Coy. rescuing Magnus the seal at the Sea Life Centre, Scarborough for Channel Four's 'Pet Rescue', December 1997

Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum

Photograph from series included in a report on the Green Howards Regiment as submitted to King Harald of Norway in 1993. Here: the overall winning team of the cadet competition, St John's Road Detachment from Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum

