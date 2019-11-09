IN PICTURES: The Green Howards and other regiments on the Yorkshire Coast

The photographs show proud soldiers captured in smart uniforms, on parade, a group hard at work at the Sea Life Centre and football teams and other groupings from over 110 years of military life.
The 5th Territorial Force Battalion, marching along Marine Drive, during Annual Camp, Scarborough, 1912
Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum
4th/5th Battalions, The Green Howards, A Coy. rescuing Magnus the seal at the Sea Life Centre, Scarborough for Channel Four's 'Pet Rescue', December 1997
Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum
4th/5th Battalions, The Green Howards, surrounded by media, A Coy. rescuing Magnus the seal at the Sea Life Centre, Scarborough for Channel Four's 'Pet Rescue', December 1997
Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum
Photograph from series included in a report on the Green Howards Regiment as submitted to King Harald of Norway in 1993. Here: the overall winning team of the cadet competition, St John's Road Detachment from Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Photo: Green Howards Regimental Museum
