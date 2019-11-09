A pristine display of military equipment

IN PICTURES: Take a look around the Green Howards Museum in Richmond

Military museums offer a fantastic way of engaging with our past. The Green Howards Museum in Richmond, North Yorkshire, is a shining tribute to the regiment.

By Louise Perrin
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:49 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:51 pm

The Green Howards infantry regiment was raised in November, 1688. In 2006, it amalgamated with the Prince of Wales’ Own Regiment of Yorkshire and the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment to form the Yorkshire Regiment. The museum charts its history.

1. Inside the Green Howards Museum

Regimental crest on a drum

Photo: Louise Perrin

2. Inside the Green Howards Museum

The museum charts conflicts throughout the regiment's history.

Photo: Louise Perrin

3. Inside the Green Howards Museum

As you'd expect at a military museum, every inch of the medal room is gleaming.

Photo: Louise Perrin

4. Inside the Green Howards Museum

A list of routine daily bugle calls helps to illustrate daily life.

Photo: Louise Perrin

