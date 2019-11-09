IN PICTURES: Take a look around the Green Howards Museum in Richmond
Military museums offer a fantastic way of engaging with our past. The Green Howards Museum in Richmond, North Yorkshire, is a shining tribute to the regiment.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:49 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:51 pm
The Green Howards infantry regiment was raised in November, 1688. In 2006, it amalgamated with the Prince of Wales’ Own Regiment of Yorkshire and the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment to form the Yorkshire Regiment. The museum charts its history.