BECKETT DIVS 3 & 2 - Mulgrave 2nds claim title

Mulgrave 2nds wrapped up the Division Three title after hammering Filey 2nds by 139 runs.

The champions in waiting took first knock at Clarence Drive and amassed a huge 241-8.

Chris Clarkson led the way for Mulgrave, hammering three sixes and 10 fours in his 45-ball 76, while Ben Duell adding a crucial 50, opener Luke Jackson 32 and Aidan Duell 20 not out.

Lewis Adams, Zac Briggs and Ben Robson took two wickets each.

Ben Duell then backed up his earlier half-century with 4-32 as Filey slumped to 102-9, Cam Fox also taking 3-23 and Nick Gibson 2-7 as only Paul Liley’s 30 not out troubled the scorers.

Nawton Grange 2nds were handed the full 22 points after Folkton & Flixton 3rds conceded their game.

Ravenscar’s pitch was deemed unplayable for the scheduled visit of Grosmont, who stay in second spot, well clear of Grange.

Cayton 2nds look set to gain promotion from Division Two after a comfortable eight-wicket win at home to nearest rivals Scalby 2nds.

Scalby batted first and posted a total of 171-9, veteran Lee Kerr top-scoring with 41 and rising star Luke Howland adding 34 as seasoned campaigners Simon Glave, John Crowe and Daz Jones took two wickets each.

Openers Rhys Crowe (91no) and Steve McAleese (41) then guided Cayton to a winning total of 174-2.

They’re still some way off title winners Sewerby, who took their points tally to 319 thanks to a home win over Seamer 2nds.

Joe Tiffany hit six sixes and 15 fours on his way to a superb 112 as Seamer batted first, but the second top score was 25 from Jamie Haxby as the visitors made 193-8, young spinner Craig Ward grabbing figures of 3-27.

In-form young opener Isaac Coates then struck a stylish 74 and the league’s top batsman Mike Artley added 66 not out as Sewerby cruised to 194-2.

Pickering 3rds look set to drop down into Division Three after losing out to Snainton.

Joe Barker (78), Ben Norman (45) and Michael Kipling (28) guided Snainton to 209-5 before Leigh Watson bagged a superb 4-5, all-rounder Norman 3-15 and Kipling 2-10 as Pikes were 62 all out.

Ebberston 2nds boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop as they beat rivals Staxton 2nds.

The hosts made their way to 179-7, but Staxton fell short on 167-4,

Wold Newton ended Wykeham 2nds’ already faint hopes of promotion with an eight-run victory.

Stuart Harrison’s 51 not out was the driving force behind the hosts’ 133-7, while Karl Ridsdale chipped in with 24 not out.

Koppy Harrison then snapped up a superb 6-39 as Wykeham were pegged back to 125-8, young batsman Ethon Pashby top-scoring with 33.